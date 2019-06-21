Frosty reception: the former foreign secretary of the Philippines Albert del Rosario arrived in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: AP
Philippines’ Albert Del Rosario held at Hong Kong airport after anti-China remarks
- The former foreign affairs secretary is a noted critic of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his experience comes a day after he said Beijing was ‘not to be trusted’
- Last month his fellow Xi critic Conchita Carpio Morales encountered a similar frosty reception
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
Frosty reception: the former foreign secretary of the Philippines Albert del Rosario arrived in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: AP