Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III (right) pictured in 2018. Photo: EPA
Politics

Philippines’ sinking row: former President Benigno Aquino III says Chinese vessel abandoned stranded fishermen

  • A week after the sinking, current President Rodrigo Duterte characterised it as an isolated incident, saying it was ‘just a collision, don’t make it worse’
  • However, 10 ramming incidents involving Chinese vessels were recorded between 2014 and 2016, according to a US think tank
Topic |   South China Sea
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Published: 10:00pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:06pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III (right) pictured in 2018. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
A protester outside the Chinese consulate in Manila calls for China to leave Philippine waters. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Philippine defence chief urges ‘diplomatic protest’ after Chinese vessel sinks fishing boat in disputed waters

  • A Filipino craft anchored near Recto Bank – claimed by both Manila and Beijing – sank on Sunday
  • Its 22 crewmen were left ‘to the mercy of the elements’, according to Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana
Topic |   South China Sea
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Published: 8:53pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:26pm, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester outside the Chinese consulate in Manila calls for China to leave Philippine waters. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.