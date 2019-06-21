Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III (right) pictured in 2018. Photo: EPA
Philippines’ sinking row: former President Benigno Aquino III says Chinese vessel abandoned stranded fishermen
- A week after the sinking, current President Rodrigo Duterte characterised it as an isolated incident, saying it was ‘just a collision, don’t make it worse’
- However, 10 ramming incidents involving Chinese vessels were recorded between 2014 and 2016, according to a US think tank
A protester outside the Chinese consulate in Manila calls for China to leave Philippine waters. Photo: AP
Philippine defence chief urges ‘diplomatic protest’ after Chinese vessel sinks fishing boat in disputed waters
- A Filipino craft anchored near Recto Bank – claimed by both Manila and Beijing – sank on Sunday
- Its 22 crewmen were left ‘to the mercy of the elements’, according to Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana
