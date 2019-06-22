Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha will chair the Asean Summit in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Asean summit: splits over China put Thailand’s Prayuth Chan-ocha in the hot seat
- Thailand’s junta chief turned elected leader Prayuth Chan-ocha has a new-found legitimacy as he chairs the Asean Summit in Bangkok this weekend
- The bloc’s divisions over China’s rise and the sinking of a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea mean he faces a baptism of fire
Topic | Asean
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha will chair the Asean Summit in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters