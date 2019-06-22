The Hong Kong protesters’ audacity – in particular their open defiance of towardsthe city’s ultimate political masters in Beijing – has gained them widespread praise. Photo: Dickson Lee
Scoffing in Singapore, praise in Philippines: how Asia sees Hong Kong’s extradition bill protests
- The mammoth marches that involved an estimated 2 million people have inspired a range of views from the region’s citizens and direct action veterans
- Some are in favour, and see hope in Hongkongers’ audacity – while others run the gamut from shrill condemnation to ambivalence
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The Hong Kong protesters’ audacity – in particular their open defiance of towardsthe city’s ultimate political masters in Beijing – has gained them widespread praise. Photo: Dickson Lee
A protester stands in front of an egg-stained wall at police headquarters during the 15-hour long siege. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police condemn protesters and vow response to their ‘illegal activities’ after 15-hour siege of force’s HQ finally comes to an end
- Building on Arsenal Street is pelted with eggs and police trapped inside for entire day by protesters using unusual tactics
- Protesters were demanding complete withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill and exoneration of demonstrators arrested during previous clashes
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A protester stands in front of an egg-stained wall at police headquarters during the 15-hour long siege. Photo: Felix Wong