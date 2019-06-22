Channels

The Hong Kong protesters’ audacity – in particular their open defiance of towardsthe city’s ultimate political masters in Beijing – has gained them widespread praise. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Scoffing in Singapore, praise in Philippines: how Asia sees Hong Kong’s extradition bill protests

  • The mammoth marches that involved an estimated 2 million people have inspired a range of views from the region’s citizens and direct action veterans
  • Some are in favour, and see hope in Hongkongers’ audacity – while others run the gamut from shrill condemnation to ambivalence
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Bhavan Jaipragas  

Phila Siu  

Published: 11:00am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:08am, 22 Jun, 2019

A protester stands in front of an egg-stained wall at police headquarters during the 15-hour long siege. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong police condemn protesters and vow response to their ‘illegal activities’ after 15-hour siege of force’s HQ finally comes to an end

  • Building on Arsenal Street is pelted with eggs and police trapped inside for entire day by protesters using unusual tactics
  • Protesters were demanding complete withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill and exoneration of demonstrators arrested during previous clashes
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 4:24am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:58am, 22 Jun, 2019

A protester stands in front of an egg-stained wall at police headquarters during the 15-hour long siege. Photo: Felix Wong
