Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Polly Lui, who is Christian, helped save protesters from tear gas during the Occupy movement in 2014 as well as this year’s extradition bill marches. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong’s Christians attend extradition bill protests in good faith

  • The Occupy Central movement in 2014 planted the seeds for many Christians to join the demonstrations five years later
  • The protests have brought the church closer to today’s youth, and revealed a peaceful yet anti-authoritarian streak among the clergy
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Rachel Cheung

Rachel Cheung  

Published: 2:45pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:45pm, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Polly Lui, who is Christian, helped save protesters from tear gas during the Occupy movement in 2014 as well as this year’s extradition bill marches. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.