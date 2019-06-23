Polly Lui, who is Christian, helped save protesters from tear gas during the Occupy movement in 2014 as well as this year’s extradition bill marches. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Christians attend extradition bill protests in good faith
- The Occupy Central movement in 2014 planted the seeds for many Christians to join the demonstrations five years later
- The protests have brought the church closer to today’s youth, and revealed a peaceful yet anti-authoritarian streak among the clergy
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Polly Lui, who is Christian, helped save protesters from tear gas during the Occupy movement in 2014 as well as this year’s extradition bill marches. Photo: Sam Tsang