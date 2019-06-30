Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: AFP
Is Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong about to call a snap election?
- Lee Hsien Loong has until April 2021 to call the next vote
- With headwinds from the US-China trade war hitting Singapore and economic clouds gathering, talk is in the air that now may be the best time
Topic | Singapore
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thinks a near-term resolution to the escalating trade war between the US and China is unlikely. Photo: AFP
Singapore PM Lee hopes Trump-Xi meeting on G20 sidelines will rekindle trade talks, sees Hong Kong situation as ‘difficult’
- The stalled trade war talks last month caused ‘hurt feelings on both sides’, says the Lion City’s prime minister in an interview
- Lee also feels the protests in Hong Kong are a question of sovereignty from China’s point of view, and hopes the city will ‘overcome these problems’
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thinks a near-term resolution to the escalating trade war between the US and China is unlikely. Photo: AFP