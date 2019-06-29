Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on June 18 apologises to the public for causing “disputes and anxieties in society”, two days after an estimated 2 million people took to the streets in protest of a proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Has Carrie Lam lost Hong Kong in her bid to push through extradition bill?
- The chief executive has made mistakes aplenty, not least of which was underestimating the public’s anger over the bill and fumbling her apology
- But while some are calling time on her political career, she insists it is a long way from over as she tries to ride out the storm she helped create
Carrie Lam meets with the leaders of police unions at Government House. Secretary for Security John Lee and the Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo also attend. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong government shows signs of life as protesters push on with international campaign against extradition bill at G20 summit in Japan
- Government insiders reveal the city’s embattled chief executive has reached out to allies and community leaders
- Several activists gather in Osaka to call on world leaders to mention Hong Kong’s freedom in their meetings with President Xi Jinping.
