Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to jail anyone who files an impeachment complaint against him, even though doing so is a constitutional right granted to all citizens. Photo: Reuters
Will Duterte be impeached? Not likely, but the Philippines has a rich history of trying to topple presidents
- The president is popular and his allies dominate the lower house of Congress, but a similar situation failed to save former leader Joseph Estrada
- Impeachment threats recently surfaced after Duterte said he would allow Chinese fishermen to fish within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone
Topic | The Philippines
