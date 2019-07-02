Former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Photo: Xinhua
Scandal-hit former deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi returns to helm Umno amid party infighting
- The return of Zahid, who faces 87 corruption charges, may further splinter the embattled party, which lost a six-decade grip on power last year, observers say
- His return to leadership may also signal Umno’s desire to veer further to the right in the party’s bid to challenge the moderate Pakatan Harapan ruling coalition, others say
Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister, Zahid Hamidi, waves as he arrives at the Anti-Corruption Commission. Photo: EPA
Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hit with fresh corruption charges
- He has been charged with a total of 54 counts of corruption since his long-ruling coalition lost power last year
- Now an opposition leader, Ahmad Zahid was a key figure in the former government of ousted prime minister, Najib Razak
