Former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Scandal-hit former deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi returns to helm Umno amid party infighting

  • The return of Zahid, who faces 87 corruption charges, may further splinter the embattled party, which lost a six-decade grip on power last year, observers say
  • His return to leadership may also signal Umno's desire to veer further to the right in the party's bid to challenge the moderate Pakatan Harapan ruling coalition, others say
Topic | Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 8:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

Former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Photo: Xinhua
Malaysia's former deputy prime minister, Zahid Hamidi, waves as he arrives at the Anti-Corruption Commission. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Malaysia's former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hit with fresh corruption charges

  • He has been charged with a total of 54 counts of corruption since his long-ruling coalition lost power last year
  • Now an opposition leader, Ahmad Zahid was a key figure in the former government of ousted prime minister, Najib Razak
Topic | Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:23pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:21pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister, Zahid Hamidi, waves as he arrives at the Anti-Corruption Commission. Photo: EPA
