Indonesian President Joko Widodo with Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin (right). Photo: AFP
Jokowi’s foes now want to be his friends. Will playing nice benefit Indonesia?
- After a divisive election, the country is crying out for new infrastructure, improved labour conditions and a revitalised manufacturing sector
- Co-opting Prabowo Subianto and allies into Joko Widodo’s coalition may help political stability and allow for focus on economic reforms. But there are downsides
Topic | Indonesia
Critics point out that Indonesia has yet to adopt regulations on digital wiretapping and data protection. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s listening in on private internet chat groups. WhatsApp with that?
- With anger still simmering over Widodo’s election victory, Jakarta has taken to ‘throttling bandwidth’, partial internet shutdowns and cyber patrols
- Campaigners say both privacy and the law are being violated
