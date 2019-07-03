Channels

Indonesian President Joko Widodo with Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin (right). Photo: AFP
Politics

Jokowi’s foes now want to be his friends. Will playing nice benefit Indonesia?

  • After a divisive election, the country is crying out for new infrastructure, improved labour conditions and a revitalised manufacturing sector
  • Co-opting Prabowo Subianto and allies into Joko Widodo’s coalition may help political stability and allow for focus on economic reforms. But there are downsides
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Published: 3:19pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:55pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Critics point out that Indonesia has yet to adopt regulations on digital wiretapping and data protection. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Indonesia’s listening in on private internet chat groups. WhatsApp with that?

  • With anger still simmering over Widodo’s election victory, Jakarta has taken to ‘throttling bandwidth’, partial internet shutdowns and cyber patrols
  • Campaigners say both privacy and the law are being violated
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 8:00am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:37pm, 24 Jun, 2019

