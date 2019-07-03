A farmer inspects his palm oil seeds. Photo: AFP
Palm oil: Malaysia launches investigation into school for putting on ‘propaganda’ play about deforestation
- A video circulating online showed primary school pupils speaking about the environmental destruction caused by unsustainable palm oil cultivation
- The Education Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it would not allow ‘indoctrination’ that tarnishes the image and name of the country
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian cosplayers at an event to mark the 80th anniversary of Batman in Genting Highlands resort outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Malaysia arrests four foreigners for taking part in cosplay festival
- The three Japanese women and a Spanish man were detained by immigration authorities for not having the right permits
- In Malaysia, foreigners wanting to take part in arts performances must obtain permission from a government agency first
