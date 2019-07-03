Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A farmer inspects his palm oil seeds. Photo: AFP
Politics

Palm oil: Malaysia launches investigation into school for putting on ‘propaganda’ play about deforestation

  • A video circulating online showed primary school pupils speaking about the environmental destruction caused by unsustainable palm oil cultivation
  • The Education Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it would not allow ‘indoctrination’ that tarnishes the image and name of the country
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 8:54pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:54pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A farmer inspects his palm oil seeds. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Malaysian cosplayers at an event to mark the 80th anniversary of Batman in Genting Highlands resort outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia arrests four foreigners for taking part in cosplay festival

  • The three Japanese women and a Spanish man were detained by immigration authorities for not having the right permits
  • In Malaysia, foreigners wanting to take part in arts performances must obtain permission from a government agency first
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:12pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:12pm, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian cosplayers at an event to mark the 80th anniversary of Batman in Genting Highlands resort outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.