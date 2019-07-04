Jakarta had just 34 days of healthy air last year. Photo: Twitter
Jakarta now rivals Beijing and India’s New Delhi for dirty air – so 31 residents are suing the government
- Jakarta is home to 10 million people but that swells to 30 million on weekdays with commuters from nearby cities
- Like many Asian megacities, it chokes on pollution from traffic, industry and coal plants, which grows even more intense during the dry season
