Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jakarta had just 34 days of healthy air last year. Photo: Twitter
Politics

Jakarta now rivals Beijing and India’s New Delhi for dirty air – so 31 residents are suing the government

  • Jakarta is home to 10 million people but that swells to 30 million on weekdays with commuters from nearby cities
  • Like many Asian megacities, it chokes on pollution from traffic, industry and coal plants, which grows even more intense during the dry season
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 3:02pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:11pm, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jakarta had just 34 days of healthy air last year. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Singapore Flyer observatory wheel is shrouded by haze. Photo: Reuters
Chandran Nair
Opinion

Opinion

Chandran Nair

Hey Singapore, think Southeast Asia’s haze crisis is over? Think again

  • Countries in the region have largely been spared a recurrence of the haze that affected Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia in 2015
  • But this is mostly luck. Only governments can put in place the fundamental changes needed for long-term solutions to such problems
Chandran Nair

Chandran Nair  

Published: 10:00am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:09am, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Singapore Flyer observatory wheel is shrouded by haze. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.