Rahul Gandhi, former Indian National Congress president. Photo: EPA-EFE
Will Rahul Gandhi’s exit make Modi’s dream for a ‘Congress-free India’ come true?
- In a road map outlined in his resignation letter, Gandhi advised the Congress to appoint a leader from outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, and to make ‘radical’ transformations – plans Congress leaders fear to adopt
- As the party struggles to revive from a bruising defeat, Modi’s ruling BJP has meanwhile started drawing up battle plans to widen its lead in the 2024 general election
Topic | India
