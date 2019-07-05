Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A statement this week from Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has confirmed the tumult within his inner political circle. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Infighting within Thailand’s new government prompts PM Prayuth Chan-ocha to warn against internal coup

  • The back door deals within the coalition that helped the premier transition from military chief to civilian leader have erupted into internal squabbling
  • Prayuth has apologised to the public for a delay in forming government, and analysts say the wait will negatively affect the kingdom’s economy
Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 8:00am, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:52am, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A statement this week from Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has confirmed the tumult within his inner political circle. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.