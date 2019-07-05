A statement this week from Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has confirmed the tumult within his inner political circle. Photo: Reuters
Infighting within Thailand’s new government prompts PM Prayuth Chan-ocha to warn against internal coup
- The back door deals within the coalition that helped the premier transition from military chief to civilian leader have erupted into internal squabbling
- Prayuth has apologised to the public for a delay in forming government, and analysts say the wait will negatively affect the kingdom’s economy
Topic | Thailand
A statement this week from Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has confirmed the tumult within his inner political circle. Photo: Reuters