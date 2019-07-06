Anti-extradition protesters are defiant after storming Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Since the storming, some have wondered whether their actions achieved anything. Photo: Antony Dickson
What next for Hong Kong’s extradition bill protesters?
- Weeks in, protesters feel they have little to show for their efforts, even after the storming of the legislative council
- As despair sets in, will defiance fade like Occupy Central – or burn only brighter?
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Brian Leung was the only protester to remove his mask after storming Hong Kong’s legislature. Photo: Sum Lok-kei
‘It wasn’t violence for violence’s sake’: the only unmasked protester at storming of Hong Kong’s legislature gives his account of the day’s drama
- Brian Leung speaks exclusively to the Post via Telegram to explain why he removed his mask and has no regrets
- Leung volunteered to read out key demands of protesters in chamber, feeling that after the events, clear demands had to be put on the table
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
