Singapore’s ex-finance tsar Tharman Shanmugaratnam has been shortlisted for the IMF’s top job. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Ex-Singapore finance chief Tharman Shanmugaratnam shortlisted for IMF top job, but will Europeans hand over the title?

  • The IMF succession race was triggered last week when Christine Lagarde was nominated to succeed Mario Draghi as European Central Bank chief
  • A stalwart in Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s cabinet, Tharman has held high ranking roles in the global body
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Published: 8:00am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:59am, 9 Jul, 2019

Singapore’s ex-finance tsar Tharman Shanmugaratnam has been shortlisted for the IMF’s top job. Photo: Bloomberg
As IMF Managing Director, Christine Lagarde will be remembered in China for her friendly approach that embraced an understanding of Beijing’s financial reforms and good personal relations with Chinese leaders. Photo: AFP
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

For China, Christine Lagarde is a hard act to follow

  • Beijing will remember Lagarde’s friendly approach as head of the International Monetary Fund
  • Her nomination to be European Central Bank president means China will still have an influential friend at the summit of international finance
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Published: 9:29pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:29pm, 7 Jul, 2019

As IMF Managing Director, Christine Lagarde will be remembered in China for her friendly approach that embraced an understanding of Beijing’s financial reforms and good personal relations with Chinese leaders. Photo: AFP
