Protesters march to the West Kowloon station in Hong Kong on July 7 to protest against the city’s controversial extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Singaporeans support Hong Kong protests against controversial extradition bill, survey shows
- More than three quarters of 1,000 Singaporeans polled backed the demonstrations, which analysts say reflects close ties with Hong Kong
- But the results are seen as the island nation identifying with the public’s need to speak about concerns collectively, rather than following suit with protests
Topic | Singapore
Protesters march to the West Kowloon station in Hong Kong on July 7 to protest against the city’s controversial extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang