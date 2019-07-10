Channels

Birthday boy: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad turned 94 on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Mahathir Mohamad turns 94 and has a new goal to reunite Malays. But what for?

  • The elder statesman of Malaysian politics says his aim is to help the ethnic group progress economically
  • Analysts spot other motives: hollowing out the opposition and thwarting his leadership rival Anwar Ibrahim
Topic |   Mahathir Mohamad
SCMP

Tashny Sukumaran  

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 6:00pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:44pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Birthday boy: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad turned 94 on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is the country’s fourth and seventh premier, having been elected again in May 2018. Photo: Instagram
Southeast Asia

What birthday? Malaysia’s Mahathir celebrates turning 94 with wish to continue working

  • The world’s oldest sitting prime minister has been inundated with well wishes from Malaysians and world leaders such as Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong
  • But the nonagenarian only has one thing in mind – to finish his work ‘setting Malaysia on the road to recovery’
Topic |   Malaysia
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Published: 4:00pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:11pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is the country’s fourth and seventh premier, having been elected again in May 2018. Photo: Instagram
