Birthday boy: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad turned 94 on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Mahathir Mohamad turns 94 and has a new goal to reunite Malays. But what for?
- The elder statesman of Malaysian politics says his aim is to help the ethnic group progress economically
- Analysts spot other motives: hollowing out the opposition and thwarting his leadership rival Anwar Ibrahim
Topic | Mahathir Mohamad
Birthday boy: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad turned 94 on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is the country’s fourth and seventh premier, having been elected again in May 2018. Photo: Instagram
What birthday? Malaysia’s Mahathir celebrates turning 94 with wish to continue working
- The world’s oldest sitting prime minister has been inundated with well wishes from Malaysians and world leaders such as Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong
- But the nonagenarian only has one thing in mind – to finish his work ‘setting Malaysia on the road to recovery’
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is the country’s fourth and seventh premier, having been elected again in May 2018. Photo: Instagram