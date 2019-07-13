Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The region’s internet economy is on the up but profits at telecoms firms are going down. Photo: AFP
Politics

Asia’s digital economy is booming. So why are Singtel and Co struggling?

  • As tech firms and internet services ride a wave of success, the firms supplying their lifeline – data and connectivity – are caught in a downward spiral
  • But while price wars, falling profits and cost cutting may be bad news for telcos, there’s a payoff for consumers – at least for now
Topic |   Singapore
Aaron Low

Aaron Low  

Published: 8:30am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:47am, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The region’s internet economy is on the up but profits at telecoms firms are going down. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.