The region’s internet economy is on the up but profits at telecoms firms are going down. Photo: AFP
Asia’s digital economy is booming. So why are Singtel and Co struggling?
- As tech firms and internet services ride a wave of success, the firms supplying their lifeline – data and connectivity – are caught in a downward spiral
- But while price wars, falling profits and cost cutting may be bad news for telcos, there’s a payoff for consumers – at least for now
Topic | Singapore
