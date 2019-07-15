Aceh is the only province in Indonesia which has special autonomy to enact sharia-based laws. File photo: AFP
Polygamy in Aceh: what Indonesian women fear about law granting men more wives
- Plan being considered in Aceh province could make it legal for men to have up to four wives
- Activists fear law could be a blueprint for roll-out elsewhere, and will ‘normalise’ extramarital affairs
Topic | Indonesia
Aceh is the only province in Indonesia which has special autonomy to enact sharia-based laws. File photo: AFP