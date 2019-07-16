Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest against the election result. Hardline Muslim supporters have turned their back on Prabowo. Photo: AP
Politics

Hardline Indonesian Muslims label Prabowo Subianto a ‘traitor’ for meeting with President Jokowi

  • Former supporters of the failed presidential candidate took to Twitter with hashtags accusing him of betrayal
  • The uproar was triggered by Prabowo and Widodo’s first meeting since the April elections, which was seen widely as a truce after months of bickering
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 8:00am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:09am, 16 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supporters of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest against the election result. Hardline Muslim supporters have turned their back on Prabowo. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.