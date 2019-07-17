Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s seizure of Chinese pipeline firm’s assets not a slight on Beijing, says finance minister Lim Guan Eng
- Lim told parliament the sequestration of US$240 million from a bank account of China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering was ‘company specific’
- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad confirmed the seizure on Monday, saying Kuala Lumpur was only taking back money for work that had not been done
China requests ‘friendly consultation’ over assets seizure from state-linked company in Malaysia
- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad confirmed on Monday that more than US$244 million had been seized over uncompleted work
- But a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry claims the project was carried out ‘in accordance with the contract’
