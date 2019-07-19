Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Anwar-Azmin rivalry expected to end in ‘uneasy truce’, for now, as PM Mahathir Mohamad enters fray
- The premier has been invited to an event organised by the PKR, of which Anwar Ibrahim and Azmin Ali are leaders, in the wake of a gay sex scandal
- But while Mahathir’s involvement will bring about a ceasefire between the two men, who are both designated to succeed him, analysts say the rivalry will continue to intensify
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Azmin has denied being the person in the video, describing it as a“nefarious plot” to damage his reputation and destroy his political career. Photo: EPA
Malaysian police appear to clear Azmin Ali in gay sex scandal, point to ‘evil conspiracy’ behind video
- Facial recognition technology has failed to identify the person seen in a leaked clip as the economic affairs minister
- But the ‘leader of a political party’ paid ‘hundreds of thousands of ringgit’ to produce and distribute the video, police say
Topic | Malaysia
Azmin has denied being the person in the video, describing it as a“nefarious plot” to damage his reputation and destroy his political career. Photo: EPA