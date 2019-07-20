Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo. Photo: AFP
Secret CIA files reveal plans for meddling in South Korea’s first democratic election
- Ahead of the landmark election in 1987, the military-backed ruling camp so feared the loss of its hand-picked candidate that it drew up detailed plans to fix the poll, declassified US intelligence shows
- The documents also show that the South Korean government was prepared to crack down hard on any unrest following the vote
Topic | South Korea
Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo. Photo: AFP