Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo. Photo: AFP
Politics

Secret CIA files reveal plans for meddling in South Korea’s first democratic election

  • Ahead of the landmark election in 1987, the military-backed ruling camp so feared the loss of its hand-picked candidate that it drew up detailed plans to fix the poll, declassified US intelligence shows
  • The documents also show that the South Korean government was prepared to crack down hard on any unrest following the vote
Topic |   South Korea
John Power

John Power  

Published: 6:00pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:19pm, 20 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.