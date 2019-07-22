Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his fourth State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Manila. Photo: AP
Duterte says he allows Chinese vessels to fish in Philippine waters to prevent war
- In his State of the Nation address, the president says the reality is Manila ‘owns the West Philippine Sea but China controls it’, pointing to the presence of guided missiles on Chinese-made artificial islands
- The two-hour speech also saw him ask Congress to reimpose the death penalty for drug-related crimes and set up a new ministry for the welfare of overseas workers
Topic | The Philippines
