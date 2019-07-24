South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA
Anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea brews as ‘trade war’ escalates
- Animosity between both countries has reached a flashpoint over territorial, historical and trade issues
- Some Japanese in South Korea are wary of discrimination but Zainichi or ethnic Koreans in Japan say xenophobia is an everyday reality
Topic | South Korea
South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA
South Korean police officers patrol in front of the building that houses the Japanese embassy. Photo: AP
In Seoul, man lights himself on fire in front of Japan embassy amid row over forced wartime labour
- Police said the 78-year-old man ignited a fire inside his car parked in front of the embassy building, and later died from his injuries
- South Korea and Japan are locked in a dispute over compensation for forced labourers during the second world war and Tokyo’s controls on hi-tech exports
Topic | Japan
South Korean police officers patrol in front of the building that houses the Japanese embassy. Photo: AP