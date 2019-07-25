Channels

Visitors to a showroom view a scale model of the East Coast Rail Link in Kuantan. Photo: AP
Politics

Malaysia banks on Chinese builder to boost business along East Coast Rail Link as project relaunches after wrangling

  • Transport minister says securing China Communications Construction as an operator rather than just a developer is a ‘major breakthrough’
  • Beijing-backed firm will help spur development along 648km route following nine months in which project’s future hung in the balance
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 3:16pm, 25 Jul, 2019

Visitors to a showroom view a scale model of the East Coast Rail Link in Kuantan. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Malaysia’s seizure of Chinese pipeline firm’s assets not a slight on Beijing, says finance minister Lim Guan Eng

  • Lim told parliament the sequestration of US$240 million from a bank account of China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering was ‘company specific’
  • Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad confirmed the seizure on Monday, saying Kuala Lumpur was only taking back money for work that had not been done
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 10:29am, 18 Jul, 2019

Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Bloomberg
