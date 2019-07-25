Visitors to a showroom view a scale model of the East Coast Rail Link in Kuantan. Photo: AP
Malaysia banks on Chinese builder to boost business along East Coast Rail Link as project relaunches after wrangling
- Transport minister says securing China Communications Construction as an operator rather than just a developer is a ‘major breakthrough’
- Beijing-backed firm will help spur development along 648km route following nine months in which project’s future hung in the balance
Topic | Malaysia
Visitors to a showroom view a scale model of the East Coast Rail Link in Kuantan. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s seizure of Chinese pipeline firm’s assets not a slight on Beijing, says finance minister Lim Guan Eng
- Lim told parliament the sequestration of US$240 million from a bank account of China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering was ‘company specific’
- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad confirmed the seizure on Monday, saying Kuala Lumpur was only taking back money for work that had not been done
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Bloomberg