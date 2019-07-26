Channels

SCMP
Tan Cheng Bock speaks during the press conference in Singapore on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

‘I didn’t change, the PAP did’: Singapore opposition politician Tan Cheng Bock pledges to ask government tough questions

  • Speaking at a press conference ahead of the launch of his Progress Singapore Party, the 79-year-old said he was open to working with everyone
  • He even invited Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s estranged brother Lee Hsien Yang to join – a prospect that has set political tongues wagging
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 6:32pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tan Cheng Bock speaks during the press conference in Singapore on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: AFP
Politics

Is Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong about to call a snap election?

  • Lee Hsien Loong has until April 2021 to call the next vote
  • With headwinds from the US-China trade war hitting Singapore and economic clouds gathering, talk is in the air that now may be the best time
Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 10:40am, 30 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
