Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Bloomberg
Top Malaysian minister Azmin Ali calls on Mahathir Mohamad to serve full term as country’s leader, not make way for Anwar Ibrahim
- Economic affairs official says Mahathir’s leadership is key to ensuring ‘stability, continuity and consistency’
- Statement from Azmin adds further strain to relationship with prime minister-in-waiting Anwar following accusations over viral sex tape
Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has deftly manoeuvred Malaysian politics over his seven-decade career. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s sex-video scandal pits Anwar against Azmin – but Mahathir is the big winner
- Analysts say the prime minister is throwing his weight behind Azmin, while he may simultaneously be trying to shore up his own party
- The ever-shifting alliances in Malaysian politics could even see Mahathir’s son, Mukhriz, become a key figure in the tussle over who becomes the country’s next leader
