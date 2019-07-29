Channels

Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Top Malaysian minister Azmin Ali calls on Mahathir Mohamad to serve full term as country’s leader, not make way for Anwar Ibrahim

  • Economic affairs official says Mahathir’s leadership is key to ensuring ‘stability, continuity and consistency’
  • Statement from Azmin adds further strain to relationship with prime minister-in-waiting Anwar following accusations over viral sex tape
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 4:04pm, 29 Jul, 2019

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has deftly manoeuvred Malaysian politics over his seven-decade career. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Malaysia’s sex-video scandal pits Anwar against Azmin – but Mahathir is the big winner

  • Analysts say the prime minister is throwing his weight behind Azmin, while he may simultaneously be trying to shore up his own party
  • The ever-shifting alliances in Malaysian politics could even see Mahathir’s son, Mukhriz, become a key figure in the tussle over who becomes the country’s next leader
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 11:20pm, 24 Jul, 2019

