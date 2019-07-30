Channels

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese students clash during a protest at the University of Queensland on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter
University of Queensland braces for protest over China’s Confucius Institute and free-speech concerns

  • Organisers say university did not condemn violence when pro-Beijing and Hong Kong groups scuffled last week
  • But others on campus say protests are just worsening domestic racism against Chinese
Topic |   Australia
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 7:28am, 30 Jul, 2019

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese students clashed at the University of Queensland in Australia on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter
Australasia

Hong Kong and mainland China students clash at rally at Australian university

  • Pro-democracy students staged a sit-in supporting the anti-extradition protests in Hong Kong
  • Mainland students singing the Chinese national anthem allegedly attacked the pro-democracy protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 12:35am, 26 Jul, 2019

