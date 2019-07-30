Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sultan Abdullah with Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah at Tuesday’s installation ceremony. Photo: AP
Politics

Malaysia’s monarchy looks to turn the page on scandal and fractious ties with government as new king Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah installed

  • Sultan Abdullah pledges to work with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who has had a difficult relationship with the royals in the past
  • Installation marks a new chapter for the institution, which has been troubled by scandals and public spats with the government
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 8:31pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sultan Abdullah with Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah at Tuesday’s installation ceremony. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.