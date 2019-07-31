Prabowo Subianto. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s opposition leader Prabowo will ‘mediate’ if authorities ban radical group Islamic Defenders Front
- Prabowo, who was backed by alliance of hardline Islamist groups in failed election bid, says organisation should not be ostracised despite alleged links to atrocities
- President Joko Widodo has hinted the group could be outlawed in an effort to tackle a growing wave of conservatism that has seen attacks on minorities
President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Widodo warned to tread carefully with harder line against Indonesia’s Islamists
- Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict says government’s efforts to curb hate speech could further inflame religious and political tensions
- Think tank’s warning follows riots in May over disputed elections in which challenger backed by Islamist groups failed to topple president
