Prabowo Subianto. Photo: AFP
Politics

Indonesia’s opposition leader Prabowo will ‘mediate’ if authorities ban radical group Islamic Defenders Front

  • Prabowo, who was backed by alliance of hardline Islamist groups in failed election bid, says organisation should not be ostracised despite alleged links to atrocities
  • President Joko Widodo has hinted the group could be outlawed in an effort to tackle a growing wave of conservatism that has seen attacks on minorities
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 10:10am, 31 Jul, 2019

President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Widodo warned to tread carefully with harder line against Indonesia’s Islamists

  • Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict says government’s efforts to curb hate speech could further inflame religious and political tensions
  • Think tank’s warning follows riots in May over disputed elections in which challenger backed by Islamist groups failed to topple president
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 10:33pm, 23 Jul, 2019

