Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin. Photo: AP
Politics

Indonesia’s largest Muslim group set for bigger role in Jokowi’s second term

  • Nahdlatul Ulama has 60 million followers and is a voice for moderate Islam amid rising religiosity
  • But analysts say its increased prominence could disenfranchise conservatives and worsen identity politics
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 1:20pm, 2 Aug, 2019

Prabowo Subianto. Photo: AFP
Politics

Prabowo Subianto will ‘mediate’ if Indonesia bans radical group Islamic Defenders Front

  • Prabowo, who was backed by alliance of hardline Islamist groups in failed election bid, says organisation should not be ostracised despite alleged links to atrocities
  • President Joko Widodo has hinted the group could be outlawed in an effort to tackle a growing wave of conservatism that has seen attacks on minorities
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 10:44pm, 31 Jul, 2019

