Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin. Photo: AP
Indonesia’s largest Muslim group set for bigger role in Jokowi’s second term
- Nahdlatul Ulama has 60 million followers and is a voice for moderate Islam amid rising religiosity
- But analysts say its increased prominence could disenfranchise conservatives and worsen identity politics
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin. Photo: AP
Prabowo Subianto. Photo: AFP
Prabowo Subianto will ‘mediate’ if Indonesia bans radical group Islamic Defenders Front
- Prabowo, who was backed by alliance of hardline Islamist groups in failed election bid, says organisation should not be ostracised despite alleged links to atrocities
- President Joko Widodo has hinted the group could be outlawed in an effort to tackle a growing wave of conservatism that has seen attacks on minorities
Topic | Indonesia
Prabowo Subianto. Photo: AFP