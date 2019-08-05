There are more than 90,000 personal mobility devices in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Is Singapore on the right path with tighter rules for e-scooters and hoverboards?
- The Lion City says it will tighten rules for personal mobility devices (PMDs) following public outcries over pedestrian safety and fire safety
- The senior minister for transport says a complete ban is out of the question, but reaction to the stricter laws from retailers and users has been mixed
Topic | Singapore
There are more than 90,000 personal mobility devices in Singapore. Photo: AFP