People protest at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Hong Kong Lennon Wall torn down at Australia’s University of Queensland

  • CCTV captured four masked individuals entering the student union building on the campus before the wall was vandalised
  • Students are not being allowed their right to free speech on campus, says protest organiser
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 12:31pm, 7 Aug, 2019

The mainland Chinese students who confronted Hong Kong-Kiwi student Serena Lee. Photo: YouTube
Australasia

Chinese consulate general praises ‘patriotism’ of pro-Beijing students in clash at New Zealand university over extradition bill

  • The envoy in Auckland accused pro-Hong Kong demonstrators of ‘demonising’ China and promoting separatism
  • It expressed its ‘appreciation’ to the mainland Chinese students for their ‘spontaneous patriotism’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:27pm, 1 Aug, 2019

