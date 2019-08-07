People protest at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong Lennon Wall torn down at Australia’s University of Queensland
- CCTV captured four masked individuals entering the student union building on the campus before the wall was vandalised
- Students are not being allowed their right to free speech on campus, says protest organiser
The mainland Chinese students who confronted Hong Kong-Kiwi student Serena Lee. Photo: YouTube
Chinese consulate general praises ‘patriotism’ of pro-Beijing students in clash at New Zealand university over extradition bill
- The envoy in Auckland accused pro-Hong Kong demonstrators of ‘demonising’ China and promoting separatism
- It expressed its ‘appreciation’ to the mainland Chinese students for their ‘spontaneous patriotism’
