Indian security personnel stand guard on a deserted street in Jammu on Monday. Photo: Reuters
On the ground in Kashmir, feelings of loss, betrayal and helplessness as Indian territory remains in lockdown
- Srinagar residents tell a Post journalist forced to transport information on a USB stick that they feel robbed by New Delhi’s decision to revoke their Muslim-majority state’s seven-decade-long autonomy
- A communications blackout and curfew have left Kashmiris in disarray, fearing the Hindu nationalist government’s next move
Topic | Kashmir
Security personnel stand guard on a street in Jammu. Photo: AFP
India scraps Kashmir’s special status raising fears of ‘catastrophic’ unrest
- The move had been a long-held promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party
- Many fear New Delhi wants to change the restive region’s demographics by allowing non-Kashmiris – mostly Hindus – to buy land locally
