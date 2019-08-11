Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Extradition bill protesters staged the second sit-in protest at the Hong Kong International Airport on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Singapore doesn’t profit from Hong Kong chaos, says minister K Shanmugam

  • The law and home affairs minister says solutions will have to be found for Hongkongers’ socio-economic and political concerns
  • But there is no easy way forward when people take entrenched positions and compromise is necessary, he adds
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 10:35am, 11 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Extradition bill protesters staged the second sit-in protest at the Hong Kong International Airport on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.