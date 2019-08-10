Young men browse Facebook on their smartphones in Yangon. Photo: AFP
In Myanmar, 5G tests in Yangon, but a seven-week web blackout in restive Rakhine
- An estimated one million people living in a conflict zone in the western part of the country have been without internet access since June 21
- The shutdown was meant to disable militants but clashes are still raging, and local residents have been left to manage in isolation
Topic | Internet
Young men browse Facebook on their smartphones in Yangon. Photo: AFP