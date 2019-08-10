Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Young men browse Facebook on their smartphones in Yangon. Photo: AFP
Politics

In Myanmar, 5G tests in Yangon, but a seven-week web blackout in restive Rakhine

  • An estimated one million people living in a conflict zone in the western part of the country have been without internet access since June 21
  • The shutdown was meant to disable militants but clashes are still raging, and local residents have been left to manage in isolation
Topic |   Internet
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 1:30pm, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Young men browse Facebook on their smartphones in Yangon. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.