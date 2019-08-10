Protesters march in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Are Singaporeans gloating at the chaos caused by Hong Kong protests?
- Some Hongkongers say that based on what they see on social media, Singaporeans do not understand the situation, and why protesters are fighting for ‘freedom and liberty’
- Reports of Hongkongers relocating to Singapore or moving assets there have fuelled the perception that the Lion City is capitalising on Hong Kong’s situation
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Deputy political commissar of the Chinese military garrison in Hong Kong Chen Yading says the PLA has been actively taking part in charities to ‘strengthen the blood-and-flesh connection’ with local citizens. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Chinese military official in Hong Kong vows to combat ‘evil separatist forces’ and safeguard city’s prosperity and stability
- Statement comes as unrest over now-abandoned extradition bill gradually transforms into a movement against government and police in Hong Kong
- Last Wednesday, the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director warned Beijing would not sit by if crisis escalated beyond local government’s control
