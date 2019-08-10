Channels

Protesters march in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Politics

Are Singaporeans gloating at the chaos caused by Hong Kong protests?

  • Some Hongkongers say that based on what they see on social media, Singaporeans do not understand the situation, and why protesters are fighting for ‘freedom and liberty’
  • Reports of Hongkongers relocating to Singapore or moving assets there have fuelled the perception that the Lion City is capitalising on Hong Kong’s situation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 12:15pm, 10 Aug, 2019

Protesters march in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Deputy political commissar of the Chinese military garrison in Hong Kong Chen Yading says the PLA has been actively taking part in charities to ‘strengthen the blood-and-flesh connection’ with local citizens. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Chinese military official in Hong Kong vows to combat ‘evil separatist forces’ and safeguard city’s prosperity and stability

  • Statement comes as unrest over now-abandoned extradition bill gradually transforms into a movement against government and police in Hong Kong
  • Last Wednesday, the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director warned Beijing would not sit by if crisis escalated beyond local government’s control
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Rachel Yeo  

Updated: 3:50pm, 9 Aug, 2019

Deputy political commissar of the Chinese military garrison in Hong Kong Chen Yading says the PLA has been actively taking part in charities to ‘strengthen the blood-and-flesh connection’ with local citizens. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
