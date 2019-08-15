Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

‘Haider’ (2014) is a reworking of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, set in the ‘rotten state’ of Kashmir. Image: YouTube
Politics

Bollywood teaches more about Kashmir than India’s schools

  • Three major films – Haider, Fanaa and Mission Kashmir – offer a more nuanced look at the most militarised zone in the world than Indian history books
Topic |   Kashmir
Sohini C

Sohini C  

Updated: 5:21pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

‘Haider’ (2014) is a reworking of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, set in the ‘rotten state’ of Kashmir. Image: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indian security forces personnel patrol the streets in Srinagar after the government scrapped Kashmir’s special status. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Is India’s Kashmir move an attempt to shift its Muslim demographic?

  • The fear Muslim numbers will overtake Hindus in certain parts of the country is an old clarion call of Narendra Modi’s BJP and its base
  • Critics fear Kashmiris are being reduced to a minority in their own state as the BJP tries to ramp up numbers and support there
Topic |   Kashmir
Soumya Shankar

Soumya Shankar  

Updated: 8:36pm, 9 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian security forces personnel patrol the streets in Srinagar after the government scrapped Kashmir’s special status. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.