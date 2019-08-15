‘Haider’ (2014) is a reworking of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, set in the ‘rotten state’ of Kashmir. Image: YouTube
Bollywood teaches more about Kashmir than India’s schools
- Three major films – Haider, Fanaa and Mission Kashmir – offer a more nuanced look at the most militarised zone in the world than Indian history books
Topic | Kashmir
Indian security forces personnel patrol the streets in Srinagar after the government scrapped Kashmir’s special status. Photo: Reuters
Is India’s Kashmir move an attempt to shift its Muslim demographic?
- The fear Muslim numbers will overtake Hindus in certain parts of the country is an old clarion call of Narendra Modi’s BJP and its base
- Critics fear Kashmiris are being reduced to a minority in their own state as the BJP tries to ramp up numbers and support there
Topic | Kashmir
