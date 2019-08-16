Pakistanis in Hong Kong hold a press conference in Tsim Sha Tsui on the crisis in Kashmir. Photo: Roy Issa
Pakistanis in Hong Kong condemn Modi’s move to strip Indian-held Kashmir of autonomy
- Since August 4, parts of Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir have been under lockdown, with communications cut and freedom of movement restricted
- Hong Kong’s Pakistani community has denounced India’s treatment of the disputed region, saying it had not been able to receive necessities during the clampdown
A woman shouts slogans during a protest in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China backs Pakistan’s request for UN Security Council to discuss Kashmir this week, diplomats say
- France proposes that discussion be held in less formal manner next week instead
- It is up to Poland, president of the council for August, to mediate an agreed time and format among the 15 members
