A Malaysian flag is reflected on a bus window in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Bloomberg
In Malaysia, hopes for racial unity as Independence Day approaches. The reality? Growing division
- The country’s multicultural identity becomes a cause for celebration every August as Malaysia gears up for its national day party
- But democratisation is now pushing politicians to exploit ethnic differences for electoral gain, and many fear a slide towards bigotry and radicalisation
Topic | Malaysia
A Malaysian flag is reflected on a bus window in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Bloomberg
Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. Photo: Alamy
Preacher Zakir Naik should be expelled over religious remarks, say Malaysian ministers
- The controversial televangelist came under fire recently for saying Hindus in Malaysia had ‘100 times more rights’ than the Muslim minority in India
- Three Malaysian ministers said Naik’s comments may have been aimed at driving a wedge between Muslims and non-Muslims in Malaysia, an allegation that Naik denied
Topic | Malaysia
Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. Photo: Alamy