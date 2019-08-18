Channels

A Malaysian flag is reflected on a bus window in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

In Malaysia, hopes for racial unity as Independence Day approaches. The reality? Growing division

  • The country’s multicultural identity becomes a cause for celebration every August as Malaysia gears up for its national day party
  • But democratisation is now pushing politicians to exploit ethnic differences for electoral gain, and many fear a slide towards bigotry and radicalisation
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 10:40am, 18 Aug, 2019

A Malaysian flag is reflected on a bus window in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Bloomberg
Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. Photo: Alamy
Southeast Asia

Preacher Zakir Naik should be expelled over religious remarks, say Malaysian ministers

  • The controversial televangelist came under fire recently for saying Hindus in Malaysia had ‘100 times more rights’ than the Muslim minority in India
  • Three Malaysian ministers said Naik’s comments may have been aimed at driving a wedge between Muslims and non-Muslims in Malaysia, an allegation that Naik denied
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:36pm, 14 Aug, 2019

Indian Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. Photo: Alamy
