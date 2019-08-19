Channels

Malaysia-based Indian Muslim preacher Zakir Naik. Photo: EPA
Politics

Malaysia’s Mahathir toughens stance against controversial Indian Muslim preacher Zakir Naik

  • Televangelist has sparked a furore in recent days with his comments about the country’s Indian and Chinese communities
  • Several ministers have already spoken out against the preacher, who fled his native India to escape money laundering and hate speech charges
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 5:51pm, 19 Aug, 2019

A Malaysian flag is reflected on a bus window in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

In Malaysia, hopes for racial unity as Independence Day approaches. The reality? Growing division

  • The country’s multicultural identity becomes a cause for celebration every August as Malaysia gears up for its national day party
  • But democratisation is now pushing politicians to exploit ethnic differences for electoral gain, and many fear a slide towards bigotry and radicalisation
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 10:40am, 18 Aug, 2019

