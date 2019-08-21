Antonio Sanchez was named earlier this week as qualifying for early release because of “good behaviour”. Photo: Twitter
Philippine ex-mayor serving 360 years in jail for rape and murder set to walk free after just 24
- Antonio Sanchez, now 70, is in prison for the 1993 rape and killing of university student Eileen Sarmenta while he led the town of Calauan
- His imminent release has raised questions about the role of his former lawyer Salvador Panelo, who is now the official spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte
Topic | The Philippines
