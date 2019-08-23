Channels

Dili, capital of East Timor. China has backed a major infrastructure drive in the country of 1.3 million people. Photo: Shutterstock
Politics

East Timor’s China friendship won’t compromise its national interests: foreign minister

  • Dionísio da Costa Babo Soares tells sceptics of Dili’s ties with Beijing that it is not a ‘new, fragile country’ easily swayed by the largesse of others
  • The foreign minister, in an exclusive interview, says China is not a threat to others and neither are they a threat to China
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Randy Mulyanto  

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 9:54am, 23 Aug, 2019

Boys play near a harbour in Dili, East Timor, as a container ship sails into port. File photo
Geopolitics

Chinese cash: enough to keep East Timor out of Asean?

  • Southeast Asia’s youngest nation faces a Catch-22 in ties with China
  • To join Asean, it needs to improve its economy, but, in improving its economy with China’s help, it may jeopardise its chances of joining Asean
Topic |   Asean
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 10:05am, 4 Aug, 2019

