Perfecto Yasay pictured in 2015 with his old college roommate Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Facebook
Duterte’s former top diplomat, who played key role in shaping policy towards China, arrested over bank fraud case
- Perfecto Yasay Jnr, Duterte’s college friend, was appointed as foreign secretary despite being implicated in criminal charges filed by the central bank in 2011
- During his eight-month stint, he helped to smooth ties between Beijing and Manila after the latter won the South China Sea arbitration case against China
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Duterte orders foreign ships to gain permission to sail in Philippine waters, in message aimed at China
- Manila warned that non-compliance could result in an ‘unfriendly’ response by the country’s armed forces
- Duterte is expected to soon meet Xi Jinping in China, where he has said he will bring up the arbitral ruling on the South China Sea and assert Manila’s territorial rights
