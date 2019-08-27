Malaysia’s former prime minister, Najib Razak. Photo: AP
1MDB scandal: Malaysia’s Najib Razak surfs popularity wave as legal battle enters next phase
- The largest of the ex-Malaysian prime minister’s five criminal trials over his involvement in the multibillion dollar scandal is set to begin
- Despite damaging revelations from his first trial, Najib has bounced back in popularity as he maintains he is the victim of a political conspiracy
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Malaysia's Attorney-General Tommy Thomas has announced charges against 17 current and former directors of three Goldman Sachs subsidiaries. Photo: AFP
1MDB scandal: Malaysia files charges against 17 current, former directors at Goldman Sachs units
- Those charged include the CEO of Goldman Sachs International
- An estimated US$4.5 billion was siphoned from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014
Topic | Malaysia
