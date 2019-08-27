Workers hang Malaysian flags ahead of celebrations for the country's 62nd anniversary of independence on August 31. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s racial and religious divisions widen as opposition seeks political gain
- From fake images of the Malaysian flag to accusations against the Chinese minority, ethnic tensions are rising in the multi-racial country that will mark 62 years of independence on Saturday
- Even the police chief has called the situation concerning, though he says it is still ‘manageable’ security-wise
