Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Workers hang Malaysian flags ahead of celebrations for the country's 62nd anniversary of independence on August 31. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Malaysia’s racial and religious divisions widen as opposition seeks political gain

  • From fake images of the Malaysian flag to accusations against the Chinese minority, ethnic tensions are rising in the multi-racial country that will mark 62 years of independence on Saturday
  • Even the police chief has called the situation concerning, though he says it is still ‘manageable’ security-wise
Topic |   Malaysia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 5:11pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Workers hang Malaysian flags ahead of celebrations for the country's 62nd anniversary of independence on August 31. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.