Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

From ‘Saint Jokoburg’ to ‘Jokopolis’, Indonesia’s new capital sparks name meme fest on Twitter

  • President Joko Widodo’s announcement sparked a wave of Google searches for ‘Penajam Paser Utara’ and ‘Kutai Kartanegara’, the two municipalities the new capital will straddle
  • Urban planners and environmentalists have weighed in on the costs of constructing a city in East Kalimantan
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Updated: 3:09pm, 28 Aug, 2019

Rising seas are the biggest threat to Singapore in the short term. Photo: AFP
Health & Environment

Singapore’s climate change dilemma: elevate or leave. What are the solutions?

  • About 30 per cent of the Lion City’s 721 sq km is less than 5 metres above sea level, and experts predict the surrounding waters could be a metre higher by 2100
  • Officials want to reclaim land to tackle the problem, but environmentalists say mitigation is also needed and the city needs to see the bigger picture
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 2:13pm, 25 Aug, 2019

