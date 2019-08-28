Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Xinhua
From ‘Saint Jokoburg’ to ‘Jokopolis’, Indonesia’s new capital sparks name meme fest on Twitter
- President Joko Widodo’s announcement sparked a wave of Google searches for ‘Penajam Paser Utara’ and ‘Kutai Kartanegara’, the two municipalities the new capital will straddle
- Urban planners and environmentalists have weighed in on the costs of constructing a city in East Kalimantan
Topic | Indonesia
Rising seas are the biggest threat to Singapore in the short term. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s climate change dilemma: elevate or leave. What are the solutions?
- About 30 per cent of the Lion City’s 721 sq km is less than 5 metres above sea level, and experts predict the surrounding waters could be a metre higher by 2100
- Officials want to reclaim land to tackle the problem, but environmentalists say mitigation is also needed and the city needs to see the bigger picture
Topic | Singapore
