Women in Hong Kong are taking a bigger role in the protest movement that has gripped the city since June 9. Photo: Reuters
#ProtestToo: the women at the forefront of Hong Kong’s anti-government movement
- Female protesters are increasingly facing off against police amid escalating violence during the city’s summer of discontent
- Some say the movement has helped change stereotypes but it has also seen reports of sexual violence and other forms of harassment
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Women in Hong Kong are taking a bigger role in the protest movement that has gripped the city since June 9. Photo: Reuters
The level of violence has escalated since the protests began in June. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong police provide personal alarms to children of officers in response to cyberbullying and threats of attack amid worsening protest violence
- Thousands of the devices have been dished out at various police stations ahead of the new academic year next week
- New mechanism has also been set up where officers can report incidents of school bullying of their children
Topic | Crime
The level of violence has escalated since the protests began in June. Photo: Robert Ng